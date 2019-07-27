Gentex Com (GNTX) Shareholder Pggm Investments Boosted Position by $6.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Toron Capital Markets Raised Stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $657,490

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 8,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.91M, up from 925,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 249,881 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES C$160.0M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – IN CURRENT QTR, RECORDED RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $192 MLN AFTER-TAX, PRIMARILY RELATED TO SEVERANCE; 12/04/2018 – BMO SAYS JACQUES MENARD TO BE PRESIDENT EMERITUS FOR QUEBEC; 12/03/2018 – BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – CONFIDENT THAT EXPOSURES IDENTIFIED RELATED TO CUSTOMER DATA HAVE BEEN CLOSED OFF

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 301,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 67,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.32% or 23,533 shares. Origin Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 134,000 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 9,818 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Co invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 4,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 758,491 shares. Birch Hill Investment Limited Company has invested 2.79% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 39,025 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 69,400 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc Com (NYSE:HCP) by 176,000 shares to 8.45 million shares, valued at $264.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 103,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,050 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

