Gentex Com (GNTX) Share Price Rose While Lord Abbett & Company Decreased by $8.29 Million Its Holding; As Meta Finl Group Com (CASH) Share Value Rose, Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc Com (CASH) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 50,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 192,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 142,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 125,267 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 414,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 783,492 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 2.11 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 15,604 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 50,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 464 were reported by Pnc Svcs Gru. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cranbrook Wealth invested in 9.45% or 1.54M shares. Assetmark holds 15,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co invested in 0% or 789 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 10,683 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 16,330 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 50,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 35,248 shares. 109,051 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1,270 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Replimune Reports First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Global Recession Has Likely Already Started – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meta Financial (CASH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc by 43,491 shares to 12,809 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communicatio Com by 70,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,059 shares, and cut its stake in Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cooper Tire (CTB) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Honda (HMC) Sees 16% Y/Y Decline in Q1 Operating Profit – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Toyota Motor (TM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Inc Com (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 27,621 shares to 129,671 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 290,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D Com (NYSE:BFAM).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Downing Steven R. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314 on Friday, June 28.