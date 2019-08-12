Gentex Com (GNTX) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Position by $575,720 as Share Price Rose; Beck Capital Management Decreased Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Holding as Valuation Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 356,593 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 28,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 175,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 204,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 339,662 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. On Friday, June 28 Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 120 shares. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.02 million for 16.08 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

