Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Genprex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 2.82% respectively. About 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
