Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genprex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 2.82% respectively. About 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.