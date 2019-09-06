Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.09
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 and a Quick Ratio of 30.5. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.
Summary
Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
