Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.09 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 and a Quick Ratio of 30.5. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.