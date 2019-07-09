Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genprex Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.25, while its potential upside is 371.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 50.1% respectively. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.