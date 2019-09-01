Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.