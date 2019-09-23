Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We are comparing Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.96 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 and a Quick Ratio of 30.5. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.