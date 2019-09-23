Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We are comparing Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|40.96
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 and a Quick Ratio of 30.5. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
Summary
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
