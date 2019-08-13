Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.79 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 30.5 while its Current Ratio is 30.5. Meanwhile, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.