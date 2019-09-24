Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.82 N/A -4.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.5. The Current Ratio of rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bearish than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.