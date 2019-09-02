Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 43.82% and its consensus price target is $25.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 45.5%. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Genprex Inc.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
