Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 43.82% and its consensus price target is $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genprex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 45.5%. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Genprex Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.