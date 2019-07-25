Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2477.35 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 8.9% respectively. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.3% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.