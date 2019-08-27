Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 638.86 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genprex Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genprex Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -5.25% and its consensus price target is $81.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.7%. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.