Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|107
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Liquidity
30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genprex Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
