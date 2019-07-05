Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Since Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genprex Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

22.8 and 22.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.