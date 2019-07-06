Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.39
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genprex Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio is 22.8. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Genprex Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 72.5%. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.