Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.39 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genprex Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio is 22.8. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genprex Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 72.5%. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.