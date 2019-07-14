Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genprex Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -12.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.