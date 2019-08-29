Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genprex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 0.2%. Insiders held roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.