Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genprex Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Genprex Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 0.2%. Insiders held roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
