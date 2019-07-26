Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Current Ratio is 22.8. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

Summary

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.