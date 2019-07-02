Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 73.11 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 14.7% respectively. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.