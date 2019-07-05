Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.78 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Current Ratio is 22.8. Meanwhile, ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.