Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 82.9% respectively. About 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.