Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Genprex Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 60.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.