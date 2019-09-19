Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|153.95
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genprex Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Genprex Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.5. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
