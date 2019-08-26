Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genprex Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 490.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.