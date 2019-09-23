Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.14 N/A -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genprex Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genprex Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 38.50% and its consensus price target is $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.