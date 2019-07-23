Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Genprex Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 562.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.