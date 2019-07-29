Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Reaches $0.94 1 Year Low; Soligenix (SNGX) Shorts Down By 18.31%

The stock of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.90 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.94 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $14.67 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $586,640 less. The stock decreased 9.61% or $0.0999 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9401. About 55,728 shares traded or 38.33% up from the average. Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has declined 79.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.09% the S&P500.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) had a decrease of 18.31% in short interest. SNGX’s SI was 391,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.31% from 479,600 shares previously. With 68,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s short sellers to cover SNGX’s short positions. The stock increased 12.94% or $0.1372 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1972. About 159,779 shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has declined 49.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Soligenix nabs two patents in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MYL, GRUB among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Soligenix nabs new patent in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EMA reaches agreement with Soligenix for SGX942 PIP; shares up 10% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SNGX: Interim Analysis for SGX942 Phase 3 Trial Expected in Sep. 2019â€¦ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.09 million. It operates through two divisions, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. It currently has negative earnings. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis.

Analysts await Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to report earnings on August, 13. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Genprex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $14.67 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer . It currently has negative earnings. It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome.

More notable recent Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Genprex (GNPX) Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Publication Discussing Gene Therapy as Potential Cancer Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Immunotherapy Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Genprex (GNPX) Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Discussing Innovative Cancer Treatments – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genprex (GNPX) Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Broadcast Discussing Gene Therapy Programs on the Cusp of Curing the Incurable – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genprex to Present at Sachs 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.