Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genprex Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Genprex Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 125.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.