Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparison side by side

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genprex Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 31.6%. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.