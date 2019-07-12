Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.92 N/A -2.79 0.00

Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genprex Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 59.9%. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was more bullish than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.