Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.54 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genprex Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.8. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 57.5% respectively. 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 7.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.