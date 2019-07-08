Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1799.56 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genprex Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.