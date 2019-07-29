Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparing side by side

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genprex Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.