Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genprex Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.