Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74.6%
Liquidity
Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 8.6% respectively. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.22%
|39.38%
|80.48%
|-8.79%
|-37.08%
|127.64%
For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
