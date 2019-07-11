Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 8.6% respectively. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Genprex Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.