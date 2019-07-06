Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.08 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.