Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.37 N/A -12.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 54.14% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.