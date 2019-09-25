Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|130
|18.37
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
Demonstrates Genprex Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Genprex Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 54.14% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.
Summary
BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
