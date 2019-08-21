Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 128.71 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genprex Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.