Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; Landscape Capital Management Raised Its Tri Contl (TY) Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Tri Contl Corp (TY) stake by 67.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 31,100 shares as Tri Contl Corp (TY)’s stock 0.00%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 77,513 shares with $2.04 million value, up from 46,413 last quarter. Tri Contl Corp now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 61,472 shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Genprex, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.59% or $0.0752 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 8,547 shares traded. Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has declined 67.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNPX News: 03/05/2018 – Genprex (GNPX): Another Introgen Bomb?; 31/05/2018 – Genprex Engages WIRB-Copernicus Group, Inc. To Provide Clinical Trial Services To Support Oncoprex Clinical Trial Program; 31/05/2018 – GENPREX INC – ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP, INC; 03/05/2018 – Catch our alert on Genprex $GNPX! “Genprex (GNPX): Another Introgen Bomb?” at; 16/04/2018 – Genprex Provides Clinical and Corporate Update; 11/04/2018 – GENPREX APPOINTS JULIEN PHAM, MD, MPH AS PRESIDENT TO LEAD COMMERCIALIZATION OF ONCOPREX IMMUNOGENE THERAPY; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 23/05/2018 – Genprex Presenting at LD Micro Invitational Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 GENPREX INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 04/04/2018 – GENPREX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy biotechnology company, develops immunogene therapy products for treating cancer. The company has market cap of $14.82 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Oncoprex, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer . It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also conducting preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with targeted therapies in other solid tumors, and with immunotherapies in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 40 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 4,654 shares. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Com. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 519 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 15,162 shares. Pnc Service Gp invested in 0% or 10,919 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 86,359 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% stake. 1607 Partners Lc holds 0.29% or 200,610 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 14,180 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 86,114 shares. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 6.9% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 7,946 were reported by Citigroup. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 75,000 shares.