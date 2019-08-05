Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point. See AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Genprex, Inc.'s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.59% or $0.0752 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 8,547 shares traded. Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has declined 67.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.57% the S&P500.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy biotechnology company, develops immunogene therapy products for treating cancer. The company has market cap of $14.82 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Oncoprex, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer . It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also conducting preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with targeted therapies in other solid tumors, and with immunotherapies in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.21 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 709,445 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.