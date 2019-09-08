Genpact LTD (G) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Moodys (MCO) Holder Salzman & Company Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (G) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 41,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 120,872 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 162,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 1.14M shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Turkey’s sovereign ratings, lira slips; 07/03/2018 – RAMAPHOSA TOLD MOODY’S THAT “ACCELERATED LAND REFORM WILL UNFOLD WITHIN A CLEAR LEGAL FRAMEWORK AND WITHOUT NEGATIVELY AFFECTING ECONOMIC GROWTH, AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION AND FOOD SECURITY”; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions On Two Danish Banks Because Of Mrel; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Apex, Nc To Aaa; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Has Assigned Definitive Ratings To Uk Auto Abs Of Driver Uk Master S.A., Compartment 2; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Notes Newfoundland And Labrador’s Path To Balanced Budgets Is At Risk; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms City Of Granite Falls, Mn’s Go Rating At Baa2; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BTG’S RATINGS TO Ba2, CONCLUDES REVIEW; OUTLOO; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS; 23/04/2018 – PATAGONIA URUGUAY Ba3 RATING CONFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 13,117 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.04% or 8,235 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,345 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 169 shares. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan invested 0.18% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Manor Road Prtnrs Llc invested 3.47% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blue Edge Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 7,671 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 3,342 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Regions Fin Corp holds 11,848 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 105,454 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 48,894 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93 million for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 174,111 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Tidewater Inc..

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $82.59M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.09M shares. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 99,124 shares. Old National Bancorporation In has 0.06% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 35,030 shares. 70,062 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Ltd Co. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% or 258,278 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 2,472 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.55 million shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 17,365 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 120,872 shares. 25,102 are held by Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 1,500 shares.