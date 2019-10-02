Genpact LTD (G) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $4.38 Billion as Stock Value Rose; Stephens Stake in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (G) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 115,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 844,263 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.16B, down from 959,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 538,663 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 15,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 8,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $688,000, down from 23,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 613,793 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.53M for 21.64 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 8,620 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 52,269 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.58% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1.45 million shares. 808,407 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Sit Inv stated it has 5,675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Icon Advisers reported 0.06% stake. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 631,786 shares. Highland Ltd Liability Company owns 38,794 shares. Natixis invested in 0.01% or 33,169 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,399 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 2.67M shares. 45,360 are owned by Glenmede Com Na. Bb&T Secs owns 0.03% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 73,295 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 6,300 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 53,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,717 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,030 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,004 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 5,316 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 8,456 shares. Bokf Na owns 12,244 shares. Cipher Lp invested in 0.12% or 17,282 shares. Hm Payson And holds 9,204 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 0.03% or 17,250 shares. Qs Invsts accumulated 2,400 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 59,703 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

