Genpact Limited (G)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 37 2.32 N/A 1.47 26.92 Rollins Inc. 38 5.51 N/A 0.69 48.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Rollins Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Genpact Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Genpact Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rollins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Volatility and Risk

Genpact Limited’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rollins Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genpact Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Rollins Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genpact Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Genpact Limited and Rollins Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genpact Limited has a consensus price target of $45, and a 12.84% upside potential. Meanwhile, Rollins Inc.’s average price target is $36.5, while its potential upside is 15.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rollins Inc. seems more appealing than Genpact Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genpact Limited and Rollins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 42.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of Genpact Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Genpact Limited has 47.02% stronger performance while Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats Genpact Limited on 8 of the 12 factors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.