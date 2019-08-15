Genpact Limited (G)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

This is a contrast between Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 36 2.33 N/A 1.47 26.92 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 158 1.02 N/A 16.08 9.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genpact Limited and Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Genpact Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Genpact Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Genpact Limited has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genpact Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alliance Data Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genpact Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genpact Limited and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Genpact Limited has an average price target of $45, and a 12.16% upside potential. Competitively Alliance Data Systems Corporation has an average price target of $167, with potential upside of 8.72%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genpact Limited is looking more favorable than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genpact Limited and Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 93.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Genpact Limited was more bullish than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats Alliance Data Systems Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.