Genpact Limited (G) Valuation Rose While Bain Capital Investors Trimmed by $297.51 Million Its Stake; Element Capital Management Position in Yum Brands (YUM) Has Increased by $3.30 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 339.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 33,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.03. About 130,422 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 35,233 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 9,767 shares to 6,549 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 76,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,109 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million was sold by Creed Greg. 2,889 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Marco Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,302 shares. Hikari Power Limited reported 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 8,873 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 3,293 shares. Windsor Cap Lc invested in 0.38% or 8,150 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 6,076 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Kentucky Retirement reported 13,397 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,675 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 4,671 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 0.04% or 229,699 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 97,031 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 481,016 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 107,631 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 30,200 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6.84M shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Marathon Asset Management Llp has 0.55% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1.17M shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 75,671 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Junto Capital Limited Partnership has 930,356 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 461 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 415,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mngmt accumulated 786,235 shares. 15,444 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability.