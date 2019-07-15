Genpact Limited (G) Touches $38.62 High on Jul, 15; Shorts at Epam Systems (EPAM) Lowered By 10.3%

The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $39.78 target or 3.00% above today’s $38.62 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.35B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $39.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $220.50 million more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 125,790 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) had a decrease of 10.3% in short interest. EPAM's SI was 1.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.3% from 1.29 million shares previously. With 433,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)'s short sellers to cover EPAM's short positions. The SI to Epam Systems Inc's float is 2.23%. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.6. About 163,722 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EPAM in report on Monday, February 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform”.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.69 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 47.12 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Sunday, March 3.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.35 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.