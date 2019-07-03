Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.23M, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 161,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,567 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33M, up from 671,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 335,428 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of stock or 29,340 shares.