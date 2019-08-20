Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Lowered Its Position by $297.51 Million as Stock Rose; As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Stake

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1095.77. About 163,247 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 600,569 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy AutoZone (AZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,103 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 1,300 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 3,025 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2.31 million shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 268 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.82% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Kansas-based Meritage Port has invested 0.8% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,953 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 157,004 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 9,779 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,035 shares in its portfolio. Bp Plc reported 3,000 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 3,023 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).