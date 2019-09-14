Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Has Lowered Holding by $323.01 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 330,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.32 million, down from 333,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56 million, down from 32.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 565,536 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 22.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd. (NYSE:ACN) by 5,876 shares to 325,491 shares, valued at $60.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 6,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.